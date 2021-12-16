KSN / Wheat State Credit Union / Ice Scraper & Blanket Giveaway

Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
KSN Digital Extra
Better Health & Wellness
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
Telemundo Kansas
Top Stories
University of Kansas to allow admissions without ACT tests
Top Stories
Chiefs prepare for tight turnaround with Thursday night game against Chargers
Video
Kansas veteran continues to use the skills he learned in the National Guard
Video
3 die, 20 injured on Kansas highways Wednesday, winds to blame for dozens of crashes
Video
Downtown Kansas City bar calls out Jackson Mahomes after incident
Weather
Radar
Forecasts by Storm Track 3
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Friday Football Fever Scores
Game of the Week
Local Sports Scores
High School
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Wichita Wind Surge
Racing
Competitive Drive
China 2022 Olympics
Top Stories
Chiefs prepare for tight turnaround with Thursday night game against Chargers
Video
Top Stories
Chiefs LB Willie Gay reacts to not being available for Chargers game
AP Source: NFL plans changes to COVID-19 protocols
Blue Aces’ Osunsanmi signs NLI with K-State
Video
Browns’ COVID cases grow, Mayfield, Stefanski test positive
Community
Contests
Home for the Holidays
Remarkable Women
Seeking Solutions
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Positive Connections
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Video
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
Work For Us
Lone Star NYE
Digital Marketing
Email Newsletters
News App
Weather App
Telemundo Programación
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For KSN / Nexstar
Search
Search
Search
KSN / Wheat State Credit Union / Ice Scraper & Blanket Giveaway
Contests
by:
Kevin White
Posted:
Dec 16, 2021 / 01:10 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 16, 2021 / 01:14 PM CST
Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Downtown Kansas City bar calls out Jackson Mahomes after incident
Wildfires fueled by high wind destroy homes, kill cattle in Kansas
Video
New state guidance calls for masking, even if you’re fully vaxxed; Here’s what to know
3 die, 20 injured on Kansas highways Wednesday, winds to blame for dozens of crashes
Video
Man found dead in truck bed leads to 4 arrests in Cowley County, investigation continues
Smoke from wildfires in Kansas carried by storm system as far north as Chicago
Video