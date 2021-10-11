Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
KSN Digital Extra
Better Health & Wellness
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
Telemundo Kansas
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Seeking solutions: Addressing mental health, substance abuse and homelessness in Wichita
Video
Top Stories
Facebook unveils new Instagram controls for teens
No tsunami threat for Hawaii after 6.2 magnitude earthquake
Chiefs fans bring their excitement to Arrowhead Stadium
Video
Kansas takes time to remember firefighters killed in the line of duty
Video
Weather
Radar
Forecasts by Storm Track 3
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Friday Football Fever Scores
Game of the Week
Local Sports Scores
High School
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Wichita Wind Surge
Racing
Competitive Drive
China 2022
Top Stories
Chiefs fans bring their excitement to Arrowhead Stadium
Video
Top Stories
AP Top 25: Georgia is No. 1, Big Ten grabs half of top 10
Meet the man behind the Chiefs flag at the Raiders-Chargers game
Several nationally-ranked area college football teams square off
Video
High School: Friday Football Fever week 6
Video
Community
Clear the Shelters
Hunger Action Month
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Kansas
Positive Connections
Contests
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Video
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
Work For Us
BestReviews
Digital Marketing
Email Newsletters
News App
Weather App
Telemundo Programación
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For KSN / Nexstar
Search
Search
Search
Spooktacular pet photo contest
Contests
by:
Kevin White
Posted:
Oct 11, 2021 / 12:01 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 7, 2021 / 09:47 AM CDT
Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
‘Do not click on the link’: Kansas sheriff warns of text message scam
Olathe Public Schools investigating after photo surfaces of racist homecoming proposal
Video
Concerns of abuse, neglect surface at Overland Park daycare franchise, police investigating
Video
This Kansas town now has the 3rd largest school in the nation
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold fronts spark severe storm chances this evening and again Tuesday for parts of Kansas
Video
Oktoberfest leaves Germany and comes to Kansas