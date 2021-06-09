Toughest Monster Truck Tour 2021 giveaway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If Amtrak comes to Wichita, allowing train travel to both Newton and down south to Oklahoma City and Dallas, travelers in Kansas' largest city will have more choices when planning their trip.

Don Peck lives in Newton and has used Amtrak multiple times. He's in favor of the expansion, "It'd be great, sometimes it'd be nice to just sit back and relax and not have to fight the traffic."