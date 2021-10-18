Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
KSN Digital Extra
Better Health & Wellness
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
Telemundo Kansas
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Shooting at Pennsylvania mall, multiple people injured
Top Stories
Semi-truck crash reported between Hays and Russell
Video
Chiefs bounce back to beat Washington 31-13
Gallery
Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens ruled out for remainder of game vs Washington
Pittsburg police investigating shooting death of teen
Video
Weather
Radar
Forecasts by Storm Track 3
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Friday Football Fever Scores
Game of the Week
Local Sports Scores
High School
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Wichita Wind Surge
Racing
Competitive Drive
China 2022
Top Stories
Larson wins at Texas for 1st spot in NASCAR’s championship 4
Top Stories
Chicago wins first WNBA title with 80-74 win over Phoenix
Chiefs bounce back to beat Washington 31-13
Gallery
AP Top 25: Cincinnati up to No. 2; Purdue snaps poll drought
Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens ruled out for remainder of game vs Washington
Community
Seeking Solutions
Hunger Action Month
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Kansas
Positive Connections
Contests
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Video
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
Work For Us
BestReviews
Digital Marketing
Email Newsletters
News App
Weather App
Telemundo Programación
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For KSN / Nexstar
Search
Search
Search
Turkey Dinner and Black Friday Giveaway contest
Contests
by:
Kevin White
Posted:
Oct 18, 2021 / 12:01 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 7, 2021 / 09:50 AM CDT
Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Pittsburg police investigating shooting death of teen
Video
Wrong way crash on I-70 kills two, injures several others
How to spot ‘shrinkflation’ at the grocery store (and save money)
Pro-Football Challenge 2021-22
Hutchinson welcomes home softball coach after 100 days of rehab for spinal cord injury
Video
Almost 25,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses given to Kansans over the weekend