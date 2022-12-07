WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As Kansans bundle up and take on the winter, they have something to look forward to when summer comes around in 2023.

Country artist Elle King will be performing at The Dam Jam in 2023 on Lake Afton, according to a news release.

“Elle King is a multi-genre award winning Singer-songwriter, who blends retro-blues with modern pop in a country world,” the news release said.

The performance will her first in the state of Kansas since 2016. Dam Jam Board President C.J. Wilson said she is excited to see King play at the event.

“It takes great entertainers like Elle King to really turn up the fun at The Dam Jam, and we are very excited to have her,” Wilson said.

Dam Jam is scheduled to take place from July 21 and 22 at Lake Afton. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.