HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Country music icon Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry will perform at the Kansas State Fair.

Continuing the Montgomery Gentry legacy, Eddie Montgomery fulfills his promise to late music partner Troy Gentry who died in a helicopter crash on Sept. 8, 2017.

Montgomery Gentry accumulated 20-plus charted singles such as “Hell Yeah,” “My Town” and “Hillbilly Shoes.”

Tickets are $30-$40 and will be on presale starting April 7. Click here for more.

The show will be Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m.