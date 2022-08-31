WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Country artist Kane Brown announced he will be coming to Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena on April 13, 2023, as part of his Drunk or Dreaming Tour.

Brown is a multi-platinum, AMA award-winning entertainer. The US tour will kick off in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on March 16, 2023. and hit 23 US cities along the way before wrapping in Greenwood Village, Colorado, at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 10.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at selectaseat.com by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office acft Intrust Bank Arena.



Register now at kanebrownmusic.com for Kane Brown’s presale that begins Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets for Drunk or Dreaming will go on sale to the general public Friday, September 9, at 10 a.m. local time.

Visit kanebrownmusic.com for a full list of tour dates, additional presale and ticket on-sale information