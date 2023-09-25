WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Country music star Cody Johnson is bringing his “The Leather Tour” to Wichita in 2024. He will perform at Intrust Bank Arena on Feb. 9.

(Courtesy Intrust Bank Arena)

“The Leather Tour” is named after Johnson’s new album Leather, which is expected to come out on Nov. 3. Special guests include Justin Moore and Dillon Carmichael.

Some of Johnson’s big hits include “Til You Can’t,” “Ain’t Nothin’ to It,” “The Painter,” “Human,” and “On My Way to You.”

Johnson is a Country Music Association Male Vocalist of the Year nominee. He is also a platinum recording artist. He is a winner of CMT Artist of the Year, plus three other CMT Music Awards. He was also named “Best New Country Artist” at the iHeart Music Awards.

Tickets go on sale on Oct. 6 at SelectASeat.com and the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena. You can also purchase them by phone at 855-755-7328.