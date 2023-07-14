MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Kansas event venue is set to host Marie Osmond for a live show later this year.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort announced on social media that Osmond will be coming to the casino for a performance on Thursday, Sept. 21. Tickets for the show will go on sale at noon on Friday, July 21.

Osmond’s hits include “Meet Me In Montana,” “There’s No Stopping Your Heart,” “You’re Still New To Me,” “Read My Lips,” “I Only Wanted You,” and “Who’s Sorry Now,” according to Billboard. Three of her songs have appeared on Billboard’s Hot 100, with “Paper Roses” sitting for 16 weeks on the chart and reaching the number five position.

You can learn more about the upcoming performance by going to Prairie Band & Casino’s website by clicking here.