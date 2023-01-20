WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dam Jam announced two more performers on Thursday. Blanco Brown and The Cadillac Three. They are the latest to join, Elle King, Trea Landon, and Knowledj.

The Dam Jam will take place at Lake Afton on July 21 and 22, 2023, and will include various on-site activities, diverse live music, and collaboration with sponsors and vendors.

For more information about Dam Jam, follow their Facebook page or log in to the festival’s website by clicking here. The site includes ticket prices, which includes camping options, and a schedule of events.