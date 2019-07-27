Dam Music Festival draws thousands to El Dorado Lake

El DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Music lovers are enjoying the tunes and sunshine at this year’s Dam Music Festival at El Dorado Lake.

The event kicked off Thursday and also features food trucks and activities for guests.

Tonight country artists Chris Young and Dustin Lynch are expected to take the stage.

Thousands of people have been walking through the front gate. For some, this is their first music festival.

“It’s actually really cool because then I get to see a whole bunch of popular singers and stuff.” said Aly Johnson of Haysville.