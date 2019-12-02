Darci Lynne Farmer coming to Kansas State Fair

Ventriloquist and “America’s Got Talent” winner Darci Lynne Farmer is coming to the Kansas State Fair.

Farmer will be performing Sunday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand.

Get the best seats in the house starting Wednesday, Dec. 4. USE CODE: OscarKSF. Click here for more information.

You will have exclusive access to tickets using the code above, from Dec. 4 at 8:00 a.m. through Dec. 5 at 11:59 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Dec. 6 at 8 a.m.

