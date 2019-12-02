Darci Lynne Farmer coming to Kansas State Fair

Ventriloquist and “America’s Got Talent” winner Darci Lynne Farmer is coming to the Kansas State Fair.

Farmer will be performing Sunday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand.

