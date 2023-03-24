Tonight on “Dateline NBC,” the murder of world-renowned snake breeder Ben Renick, found dead in a New Florence, Missouri, facility crawling with thousands of snakes.

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office cautiously made their way through the facility, all too aware that a snake may have killed him.

“Paramedics said there was a bite mark on him. So there’s a snake loose in here,” a deputy said.

Now, the dangerous hunt was one.

“Do we have anybody we could call to deal with an anaconda?” the deputy said.

They were looking for a dangerous snake, but as the twists and turns of the case began to unfold, investigators would uncover a more venomous plot than they could imagine. A snake wasn’t to blame.

