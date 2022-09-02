(NBC News) — Friday “Dateline,” revisits a case that made headlines in 2019, Jennifer Dulos, a Connecticut mother of five who vanished without a trace.

Now the lead investigator in the case reveals key details about the day Dulos disappeared.

Here is a preview of Dennis Murphy’s report:

The early thumbnail of the missing mom was this: Jennifer Dulos was 50 years old, a one-time New Yorker, married to a luxury home builder named Fotis Dulos.

They had five children together, but in 2017 she took the kids and left the marriage, moving from the family home in suburban Hartford, Connecticut, to a rental house in New Canaan, about 70 miles away.

Two years later, just before Memorial Day, no one knew where she was.

SHANNON MILLER: We start to learn that she had several appointments in New York that she didn’t make. So her friends start to get concerned and make a call to police.

In those early moments, there wasn’t much to go on. It was an overcast Friday morning, May 24. Jennifer Dulos dropped her kids off at their exclusive private school at 8 a.m. and seemingly walked off the face of the earth.

