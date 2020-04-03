1  of  46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
David Driskell, prominent authority on black art, dies at 88

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 7, 2014, file photo, curator Dr. David Driskell takes part in the 50th Anniversary Gala of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art in Washington. Driskell, one of the nation’s most influential African American artists and a leading authority on black art, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in a hospital near his home in Hyattsville, Md.. He was 88. (Kevin Wolf/AP Images for Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art, File)

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — David Driskell, one of the nation’s most influential African American artists and a leading authority on black art, has died. He was 88.

Driskell was a multimedia artist who used the trees around his Falmouth, Maine, cabin home as a feature in his work. A spokeswoman for the David C. Driskell Center at the University of Maryland said he died on Wednesday. The cause of his death, in a hospital near his home in Hyattsville, Maryland, was not disclosed.

Driskell went to Maine in the 1950s to study at Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture. He was part of a wave of artists who came to the state from New York, the Portland Press Herald reported. He would go on to become the author of several books and more than 40 catalogs, and curated ”Two Centuries of Black American Art: 1750-1950” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in the 1970s. The show was pivotal in paving the way for the study of African American art history.

Driskell once said of Maine: “I dream about it when I’m not there.”

The spokeswoman for the Driskell Center said services are not planned at this time due to concerns about coronavirus, which has disrupted funeral services around the country.

