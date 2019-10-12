David Harbour Tackles “Saturday Night Live”

(NBC News) “Stranger Things” co-star David Harbour has something in common with “Saturday Night Live.”

They both came into the world in 1975.

Harbour says, as a kid, he talked with his mom about the dream of hosting SNL one day. This week, he’s living the dream.

“It’s a wacky experience to do this show,” he say. “I didn’t realize how wacky it was. The creativity and just the fast pace is insane. “

High on Harbour’s SNL wishlist is sharing sketch with Kate McKinnon.

“Those scenes that I watch, where she’s like messing with some actor in a scene that I’ve watched for years. I’ll be that guy,” he laughs.

Camila Cabello is this week’s musical guest.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2hKzmgK