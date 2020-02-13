1  of  41
Def Leppard, ZZ Top coming to Intrust Bank Arena in October

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Def Leppard, with special guests ZZ Top, will be coming to Intrust Bank Arena on October 5 as part of the 20/20 Vision tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 21 at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank ArenaCiti is the official presale credit card of the 20/20 Vision Tour.

The tour will kick off on September 21 at Times Union Center in Albany, NY.

“What a year this is going to be! First, sold out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ Top! Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime it’s gonna be a real pleasure to finally do some shows together…maybe some of us will get to go for a spin with Billy in one of those fancy cars …”

More Info: www.intrustbankarena.com/defleppard
 

