WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Country music star Dierks Bentley is stopping in Wichita on his “All-Night Sing-Along Party” Beers on Me tour. The multi-platinum singer will perform at Intrust Bank Arena Saturday, Aug. 6, with special guest Travis Denning.

“A bunch of friends, ice-cold beer and good country music is just about all you need for a perfect summer,” Bentley said. “Every year when we plan a tour, I think this summer is going to be the best yet… and this year is no different.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Mar. 25, at 10 a.m. They start at $34.75.

Verizon customers may be able to get presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Mar. 22 at 10 a.m. through the Verizon Up program. Also, members of Bentley’s fan club can get presale tickets starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Click here to get a taste of what to expect from Bentley’s Beers on Me Tour.