Digital Exclusive: Injoy Fountain speaks after performance

Injoy Fountain from Wichita delivered an impressive performance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice”.

After the episode, she talked about team Kelly, the moment she started to sing, her friends and family support, professional career and what it would mean to win.

Check out the video clips below.

CHOOSING TEAM KELLY

“When I saw Kelly Clarkson’s chair turn for me, I thought it was an alternate universe. I was very shocked, and honestly, it took a minute for her chair to turn so I was a little nervous.”

“I believe Kelly Clarkson is the best fit for me because she is also a mother. She’s all about female empowerment, and she also loves a good singing moment.”

FIRST REHEARSAL ON TEAM KELLY

“Kelly told me in our first rehearsal that I was the type of singer who isn’t aware of what they’re capable of and that is huge because I’m a very insecure person at times and to hear her say that just validates why I’m here and I’m ready to give it all I’ve got.

SINGING

“I think I started singing around the age of 6. The school I went to was very involved musically and so we were doing choir, learning harmonies, we were doing shows. My first show was Cinderella, and it was just so much fun so i just kept, it stuck.”

FRIENDS AND FAMILY SUPPORT

“You know we’re all human, and we have times where we’re self-doubting and not believing in ourselves so the fact that I have such an amazing system of friends and family that always makes sure that I keep going and never give up is something that I really am thankful for because not everybody has that.”

FOLLOWING DREAMS

“I’m hoping that anybody watching this any single moms or any bigger gals that are afraid to come out and do what they’ve always wanted I hope that them seeing me doing it makes them, gives them a push and makes them feel comfortable and inspired to go follow their dreams and never give up.”

PROFESSIONAL CAREER

“After high school, I moved to New York City to go to school to AMDA (The American Musical and Dramatic Academy) just to hone the craft and then directly after I graduated I started working professionally, and I sang backups for Condola Rashad, and then I toured Europe and went to Aruba with a company of Rent of the musical.”

TO WIN “THE VOICE”

“To actually be the season’s winner makes me want to vomit because that is the scariest thing I’ve ever heard of, but I mean that’s the goal. Honestly, I’m just very very very thankful for where I’m at now. Winning would be great, but I’m trying to take it one day at a time.”

