WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza is in Wichita this week.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. Disney Junior Live On Tour will be performing at the Wichita Orpheum, 200 N. Broadway.

The Orpheum says the show will bring beloved Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel Super Heroes together live on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics and more.

“It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music,” says the Orpheum. “Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious green rain, wind, and smoke keep interrupting the fun. Can Spidey and his Amazing Friends help save the Costume Palooza? Come join the party!”

Ticket prices vary from $25-174.

$25 — Upper Balcony

$35 — Lower Balcony Rows AD-AG

$45 — Lower Balcony Rows AA-AC

$55 — Orchestra Rows P-W

$65 — Orchestra Rows H-O

$75 — Orchestra Rows A-G

Tickets are on sale now on selectaseat.com.

Anyone two and older requires a ticket.

Doors will open one hour prior to the event.