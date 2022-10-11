WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto is coming to INTRUST Bank Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2023, through Sunday, March 26, 2023.

The magical adventure on ice will transport fans into two of the most popular Disney films, “Frozen” and “Encanto.”

Audiences will see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family live, as well as fan favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and many more.

Olaf, the lovable snowman who likes warm hugs and all things summer, will be narrating the captivating story of “Frozen.”

“Astounding ice-skating transports families to Arendelle to be a part of Anna’s adventure to find Elsa, whose icy powers unleashed an eternal winter. Kristoff and Sven take fans along as they encounter wintry conditions in a race to bring back summer,” says INTRUST Bank Arena.

Courtesy: Disney on Ice

Courtesy: Disney on Ice

Courtesy: Disney on Ice

Courtesy: Disney on Ice

Courtesy: Disney on Ice

Courtesy: Disney on Ice

Courtesy: Disney on Ice

Courtesy: Disney on Ice

Courtesy: Disney on Ice

After “Frozen,” audiences will journey to a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia where they will meet the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who lives in a magical casita in a wondrous, charming place called an “Encanto.”

“Mirabel tells the tale of her amazing family and her journey to save the casita, her enchanted family home, alongside her sisters: Isabela, whose perfection radiates with her ability to make plants grow and flowers bloom with every step, and Luisa, with the gift of super strength that she uses to help her village move buildings and reroute rivers. For the first time live, fans can witness Tia Pepa, who can control the weather with her emotions; her husband Felix; their daughter Dolores, with her gift to hear; and Bruno, the mysterious and misunderstood Madrigal family member whose visions foretold the future,” says INTRUST Bank Arena.

Courtesy: Disney on Ice

Courtesy: Disney on Ice

Sing along to your favorite songs while you watch world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more.

In the end, INTRUST Bank Arena says, “audiences will learn that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special. YOU are the magic!”

Tickets are on sale now for Disney on Ice Preferred Customers. Tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-7328, or in person at the venue box office.