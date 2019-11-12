Disney Plus suffers some technical difficulties at launch

The streaming wars officially have a major new player.

Disney Plus joined the fray Tuesday morning, presenting a big, new rival for established players such as Netflix and Hulu.

Disney Plus enters the streaming battle loaded with ammunition from its own treasury of classic titles, as well as newer hits from the worlds of “Star Wars” and the Marvel Comics universe.

“Right out of the gate, they’re going to be a real serious competitor to Netflix,” predicts Hollywood Reporter Digital Media Editor Natalie Jarvey. “The first real competitor, at a global scale, that Netflix has had in a long time.”

That’s also because of price. The $7 a month cost is about half of Netflix’s most popular $13 plan. Meanwhile, some customers of Verizon’s wireless and home internet plans can get Disney Plus free for a year.

Netflix already has a massive headstart, with 150 million subscribers worldwide, and as streaming options multiply, subscription fatigue becomes a factor for some consumers.

“When you add up all the prices to have multiple services in addition to paying internet, it actually winds up being pretty pricey,” notes CNET’s Joan Solsman.

That sets up a potential streaming service shakeout down the line.

“I do think that people will start to choose, which ones are they using the most, which ones have the most value in their lives and they might get rid of the other ones,” Jarvey says.

During the launch of the service, Disney suffered some technical difficulties.

According to downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages. It received more than 8,000 reports of difficulties, mostly with video streaming.

Disney is working to resolve the issue after consumer demand exceeded its expectations, said spokeswoman Karen Hobson. The company did not say what caused the problem.

LATEST STORIES: