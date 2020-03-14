1  of  20
Closings and Delays
Derby - Woodlawn United Methodist Church Hutchinson - First Mennonite Church Newton - Koerner Heights Church Solomon - Solomon Yoked Parish Wichita - Calvary Baptist Church Wichita - Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita - Central Coummunity Church Wichita - College Hill United Methodist Church Wichita - Countryside Christian Church Wichita - East Heights United Methodist Church Wichita - East Point Church of Christ Wichita - Eastminster Church Wichita - First MB (Mennonite Brethren) Church Wichita - First Presbyterian Church Wichita - GracePoint Church Wichita - Great Plains Church Wichita - Life Church Wichita - Metropolitan Baptist Church Wichita - Pathway Church Westlink Wichita - Riverlawn Christian Church

Disney releasing ‘Frozen 2’ months early to give families ‘some fun and joy’

Entertainment

by: NEXSTAR Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BURBANK, Calif. (Nexstar Media Wire) – As the coronavirus continues to dominate grim headlines, Disney announced Friday that “Frozen 2” will be available to Disney+ subscribers this Sunday – three months ahead of schedule.

“‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said CEO Bob Chapek in a news release.

Disney didn’t reference coronavirus in the release, saying only that they wanted to surprise families “with some fun and joy during this challenging period.”

“Frozen 2” will be available internationally on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories