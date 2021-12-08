Disney’s “The Lion King” coming to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Disney’s “The Lion King,” the world’s No. 1 musical, is coming to Wichita.

The American Theatre Guild is presenting Disney’s “The Lion King” at Century II Performing Arts Center from April 27 through May 8, 2022.

The performances are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 6, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 10 at 7 a.m. on BroadwayWichita.com. Then starting at 10 a.m., you can purchase tickets at the Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center box office, 225 W Douglas Ave, or by calling (316) 303-8100. You can save when buying a group of 10 or more tickets by emailing Groups@ATGuild.org. Premium Ticket Packages, which include a prime seating location, a souvenir program and an exclusive cinch bag, are also available. For any questions regarding tickets, you can email WichitaTIX@wichita.gov.

To follow along with The Lion King — Musical, you can like them on Facebook or follow them on Instagram.