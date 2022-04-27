WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Disney’s “The Lion King,” the world’s No. 1 musical, opens in Wichita today. The show runs through Sunday, May 8.

The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Thursday, April 28.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Century II Box Office, online at BroadwayWichita.com by emailing WichitaTIX@wichita.gov, or by calling 316-303-8100. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org. Ticket prices for the engagement start as low as $35. Premium Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a souvenir program and an exclusive cinch bag, are also available.

According to The American Theatre Guild, “The Lion King” North American touring productions have played over 9,000 performances during 227 engagements in 93 cities to an audience of more than 21 million theatergoers. It launched back in April 2002 at the Buell Theatre in Denver.

20th Anniversary Fun Facts

· The tour has driven over 155,000 miles between stops, which is enough to travel the circumference of the earth more than six times.

· Pride Rock travels approximately 745 feet per show. Over 20 years of touring, that’s 1,050 miles: the distance between New York to Miami.

· More than 17,495,750 measures of music have been played by the touring orchestra during performances.

· Stage Managers have called over 2,367,510 lighting cues during the tour.

· There have been 48 babies born to members of the tour while they were on the road.

· The waterfall into which Timon falls is 17′ per show, or 126,565 feet over the course of the tour’s 20 year. This is the equivalent of stacking the Empire State Building on itself 87 times.

· It takes 5 hours and 10 minutes per show for all cast members’ make-up to be done. Over 20 years, that is over 38,465 hours of make-up.

· The words “Hakuna Matata” have been said over 223,000 times while performing on tour.