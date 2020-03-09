Closings and Delays
Dolly Parton wants to be on cover of Playboy again

Entertainment

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Dolly Parton wants to appear on the cover of Playboy again. 

The country-music legend half-jokingly says she wants to do that next year when she turns 75-years-old.  

She told “60 Minutes Australia” that “I thought it would be such a hoot if they’ll go for it. I don’t know if they will.” 

In 1978, Parton became the first country singer to make it on the cover of the magazine.  

She wore Playboy’s iconic bunny outfit, ears and bow tie. 

In addition to possibly making a return visit to Playboy, Parton says she plans on still making music.  

