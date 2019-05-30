‘Downtown Get Down’: Wichita Riverfest kicks off Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Riverfest kicks off Friday in downtown Wichita. The festival is packed with several events, concerts and activities.
The festival is $10 admission for adults. Children 5 and under are admitted free; buttons for children ages 6 to 12 are $5.
“Our dedicated volunteers and generous partners make this world-class celebration possible, and we’re proud to offer both treasured traditions and innovative new events for all to enjoy,” said Mary Beth Jarvis, CEO of Wichita Festivals, Inc. “Everyone should head downtown with friends and family and take advantage of nine days of incredible entertainment, fun food and unique events, all organized for the community, by the community.”
To learn more about the festival log onto wichitariverfest.com and on the Wichita Riverfest 2019 app.
EVENTS FOR FRIDAY, May 31:
- Admiral’s Breakfast, the official opening of Riverfest, presented by Legacy Bank, Hyatt Regency Wichita and The Wichita Eagle/Kansas.com. Past Admirals Windwagon Smith host this traditional breakfast to celebrate 2019’s Admiral Windwagon Smith XLVI, Ken Atnip. From 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. at the Hyatt, 400 W. Waterman. This event is the final fundraiser for Riverfest 2019, with tickets available for $15 per person or $130 for tables of 10. Reservations are encouraged; call (316) 267-2817.
- Project PopCon, 3-8 p.m. Location: Century II Expo Hall. Wichita’s own pop culture convention, Project PopCon is a collaboration of Air Capital Comic Con, Anime Fest Wichita and Midwest eSports.
- Toadies Concert, 6-10 p.m. Location: RedGuard Stage. Brought to you by Alt 107.3. 6:15 p.m.: Aether; 7:30 p.m.: Cartwheel; 8:45 p.m.: Toadies
- Hot Air Balloons, 6:30 p.m. Launch, 8:30 p.m. Glow. Location: South of RedGuard Stage; brought to you by Flight 100.5. These majestic and colorful icons of Riverfest will glow to signal the start of the evening’s festivities. Subject to wind and weather conditions.
- Safelite AutoGlass Sundown Parade, 6:30-8 p.m., Location: Downtown Wichita. Brought to you by The Buzz KEYN, KFH, KNSS, Power 93.5 & KSN. Parade entrants inspired by this year’s theme, “Downtown Get Down” (and the lure of cash prizes) strut their creative stuff with floats, bands, flags, performers and all your favorite parade traditions.
- Twilight Pops Concert featuring the Wichita Symphony Orchestra, 8:30-9:30 p.m. Location: Wichita Acura Dealers Stage on Kennedy Plaza. Sponsored by Riverfest Corporate Hosts; brought to you by The Buzz, KEYN, KFH, KNSS, Power 93.5 & KSN. Your Wichita Symphony Orchestra performs an exciting concert full of popular favorites complete with a spectacular firework finish! For the finale, the orchestra will be joined by the 1st Battalion, 161st Field Artillery Regiment in performing Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture. Bring your radio for the live concert broadcast on KEYN 103.7.
- Textron Aviation Opening Night Fireworks, following the Twilight Pops Concert. Location: Viewing along the Arkansas River from Maple/Waterman to 1st St. Brought to you by The Buzz, KEYN, KFH, KNSS, Power 93.5, KSN & Parr Sound and Lighting. Enjoy breathtaking colors and sounds over downtown Wichita choreographed to a unique musical arrangement. Bring your radio and tune to KEYN for the live simulcast.
EVENTS FOR SATURDAY, June 1:
- Hot Air Balloons, 7 a.m. Launch location, south of RedGuard Stage. These majestic and colorful icons of the sky will float above the festival crowds just prior to the River Run. Subject to wind and weather conditions. Brought to you by Flight 100.5.
- Fidelity Bank River Run, 7-11:30 a.m. Location: RedGuard Stage Area. The largest foot race in Kansas is celebrating its 43nd anniversary in downtown Wichita! For complete information, visit RiverRunWichita.com. Sponsored by Fidelity Bank; AccuWeather; Black Hills Energy; Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas; BNSF; Burgardt Liquor; Hall’s Culligan Water; Heartland Cocoa-Cola; IBEW, Local 271; Lane Enterprises; Marriott International; PrairieFire Coffee Roasters; Smithfield Foods; Wichita Eagle/Kansas.com; YMCA. Brought to you by Alt 107.3, B98 FM, The Bull, Channel 96.3 & KSN Marriott International 10K, Start Line: Waterman and Wichita. Start Time: 7:15 a.m.
- AccuWeather presents the Katie Partridge Memorial 5K Wheelchair Race, Starting Line: Waterman and Wichita. Start Time: 7:35 a.m.
- AccuWeather presents the Katie Partridge Memorial 5K, Start Line: Waterman and Wichita. Start Time: 7:40 a.m.
- YMCA 2-Mile Family Fun Walk/Jog, Start Line: Waterman and Wichita; Start Time: 9:15 a.m.
- Finish Line Celebration, 7-11 a.m. Location: RedGuard Stage Area. Runners can celebrate with a cold beverage courtesy of Burgardt Liquor and samples of Smithfield products while strolling through Runners Village. Sponsored by Smithfield Foods, BNSF Railway & Burgardt Liquor.
- Lane Enterprises Tot Trot, 10:30 a.m. Location: River Run Finish Line. A fun run for children ages 2 to 7. Competitors receive a medallion at the finish line. Registration includes a Tot Trot T-shirt and Riverfest button.
- Admirals’ Pancake Feed, 7:30-10 a.m. Location: RedGuard Stage Area. Thanks to the Past Admirals, you can start your day off with a piping hot breakfast of pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee for the low price of $5 for adults, served up with a dose of humor and some fancy pancake flipping!
- Project PopCon, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Location: Century II Expo Hall. Wichita’s own pop culture convention, Project PopCon is a collaboration of Air Capital Comic Con, Anime Fest Wichita and Midwest eSports.
- Toy Train Display, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Location: Cox Kids Corner, presented by Wichita Toy Train Museum.
- Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Location: Exhibition Hall, Century II. Strawberry Swing is the midwest’s celebration of the handmade movement, showcasing high quality handmade goods.
- Bike ICT Art & Architecture Tour, 11 a.m. Location: Bike Valet at Ackerman’s Backyard.
- Walk ICT Ark River History Walk, 1-2 p.m. Location: Bike Valet at Ackerman’s Backyard.
- Lucha Libre Wrestling, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Location: RedGuard Stage Area. Who will win this match of masked luchadores? Expect to see some spectacular moves in this one-of-a-kind exhibition. Brought to you by Radio Lobo.
- Stock Tank Races, 2 p.m. Location: Arkansas River at Douglas Street Bridge. This event is one you won’t want to miss as teams race the Arkansas River in stock tanks! Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers as well as Best Decorated tank and costumes. To enter a team, visit WichitaRiverfest.com. Brought to you by KWLS.
- Jet Ski Racing: IJSBA 321 Kawasaki Extreme Watercross Championships, 3-9 p.m. Location: Arkansas River North of the Maple/Waterman Street Bridge. Head to the Arkansas River with your blanket and sunscreen to watch rounds one and two of the IJSBA 321 Kawasaki Extreme Watercross Championship. Racers from across the nation will be challenged by the most difficult course in this year’s series.
- The Mp3 Exeriment, 5 p.m. at an undisclosed location at the festival. More than a flash mob, a performance you can take part in! Visit WichitaRiverfest.com to learn how you can join the fun.
- Los Lobos Concert, 5:30-10 p.m. Location: Wichita Acura Dealers Stage on Kennedy Plaza. 6:30 p.m.: Sleepy Truckers; 8 p.m.: Delgado Brothers; 9:30 p.m.: Los Lobos. Brought to you by 104.5 The Fox, Radio Lobo and T95.
- DJ Takeover, 6:45 p.m. Location: Ackerman’s Backyard. Enjoy some of Wichita’s finest DJs while you watch the river roll by.
- Viva Wichita! concert, 6-10 p.m. Location: RedGuard Stage. 6 p.m.: AYCCI Nortena, 7:15 p.m.: Lucio Molina y Sus Rivales, 8:45 p.m.: La Furia del Bravo. Brought to you by Radio Lobo. Hot Air Balloons, 6:30 p.m. Launch, 8:30 p.m. Glow. Location: South of RedGuard Stage. These majestic and colorful icons of the sky will fill the sky with color and the evening with light! Subject to wind and weather conditions. Brought to you by Flight 100.5