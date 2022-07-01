WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Businesses in downtown Wichita are taking part in the official launch of the Front Porch project on Friday.

This project pairs six local creatives and six local business owners together to create outdoor extensions of their businesses:

The inspiration for the Front Porch project comes from the idea of the midwestern front porch, a crucial place for the community, family, identity, and conversation. “Enhancing vibrancy through placemaking and programming is one of the Downtown Wichita organization’s key areas of focus.”

Funding for this project is all thanks to the National Endowment for the Arts and the Knight Foundation Fund at the Wichita Community Foundation for providing a grant to Downtown Wichita.

Get ready for giveaways, activities, live music, and more.

A few of these businesses have already shared their excitement with Facebook:

FRIDAY is the NIGHT! Take a walk downtown and see ALL of the front porches in their glory — we’re so excited to show you what we’ve dreamed up. PLUS, we’ll have a performance from our lead Creative himself — Kevin Harrison. The first 100 people get a special gift. Public at the Brickyard

We are so excited for the Launch party for the Front Porch Project. We have been working with the most AMAZING local artists, Sarah and Chiyoko Myose .. and they have been such a joy to work with on this project. We are excited to share this awesome space with our wonderful customers!!! Let us know what you think! Old Mill Tasty Shop

Eek!! We can wait to show you what Elisabeth Owens Art and friends created for us Make a night of it and stop by all 6 businesses to see how local creatives have created exciting outdoor extensions for each restaurant/shop! We’re continuing to celebrate the Front Porch creatives with Elisabeth Owens Art! Elisabeth is known for her botanical ceramics, paintings and graphic design. Through her work, she hopes to inspire wonder and encourage creativity. She recently redesigned the logo for Lucinda’s and has been collaborating with their team to create a magical porch Lucinda’s

To read more about the Front Porch project and view an interactive map for the event, click here.