WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Music Theatre Wichita will present “Kinky Boots.” The Tony-winning best musical opens Wednesday, July 6 and runs until Sunday, July 10.

(Courtesy: Music Theatre Wichita)

The show tells the true story of a faltering shoe factory that saved itself from bankruptcy by embracing a fabulous new clientele.

“Kinky Boots” is directed and choreographed by MTWichita alumni Nathan Peck, a member of the original Broadway cast. The production features 98 Degrees member and “Dancing with The Stars” champion Drew Lachey as Charlie Price and the star of the “Kinky Boots” Broadway National Tour, Kenneth Mosely as Lola.

“Kinky Boots” opened on April 4, 2013, and ran for 2,507 performances over six years on Broadway. It then took the show on the road and began a US national tour in 2014.

Individual tickets are on sale now and begin at $25. For tickets or more information about “Kinky Boots” and the rest of the MTWichita season, visit mtwichita.org or call 316-265-3107.

