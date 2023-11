WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A special concert is coming up.

The Emerald City Chorus Christmas show will be on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at The Goddard Church, 300 N. Cedar. It is called Holideer Cheer!… a night of carols and reindeer.

Tickets for the dinner and show are $35.

For more information, call 316-773-9300 or click here.

The ECC was chartered as a chorus in Sweet Adelines International 17 years ago. The choir is made of members who live in Wichita and communities around