This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film “Encanto.” (Disney via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — “Disney Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” will be at the Orpheum Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m.

It is part of 45 city tour. Lovers of all ages of the Academy Award-winning film can sing along to their favorite songs performed by a live band while watching the entire movie.

“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” will include iconic hits like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” performed live.

Tickets start at $49.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21. They will be available through Select-A-Seat, online at www.selectaseat.com, and by phone at 316.755.SEAT, and in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.