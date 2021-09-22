Enigma Club & Lounge reopen after deadly shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It has been 15 days since the deadly Enigma Club & Lounge shooting that killed Preston Spencer and injured several others.

Tonight, Enigma is reopening its doors to the public for the first time since.

The owner of Enigma, Ali Kibar, says the reopening is about more than just business and that it is about standing up to evil and saying “nothing will stop us.”

“People don’t want this to affect them going forward. Otherwise, he wins. We’re not going to let him win, simple as that,” said Kibar.

Enigma customers felt the need to attend the reopening.

“As a customer of this bar, I want to support it,” said Nhan Le. “Just because they’ve had a bad run because some ignorant bigoted individual wanted to shoot up the place doesn’t stop this place from being a good bar.”

One customer in attendance at the reopening said she was at Enigma the night of the shooting.

“I’m glad it was able to reopen,” said Ali Yahabdul-Hameed. “He [Ali] works hard. We all work hard, we all want somewhere where we can chill and have a good night and as I said, it wasn’t anything they did wrong. It’s one man.”

Kibar believes what happened is a tragedy, but that it should not be used to paint Wichita with a broad brush.

“This is not downtown Wichita. What happened doesn’t represent the nightlife in Wichita. What happened is just an act of evil,” said Kibar.

Enigma is hosting their first R&B night since the night of the shooting on Monday, Oct. 4.