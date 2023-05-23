WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After making headlines eight years ago on Broadway, “Hamilton” is finally coming to Wichita next month. Shows are scheduled from June 6-18 at Century II Concert Hall.

Ticket prices range from $49 to $149. But 40 tickets at each performance will be available for $10.

The American Theatre Guild and producer Jeffrey Seller are holding a digital lottery to choose who gets to buy the $10 tickets.

The lottery for the shows from June 6-11 will open at 10 a.m. this Friday, May 26 and close at noon on Thursday, June 1. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances.

Lottery rules

Use the official “Hamilton” app, available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

Patrons must be 18 or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter.

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter the lottery.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent via email and mobile push notifications between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their tickets.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours before the performance with a valid photo ID.

The tickets are non-transferable and become void if they are resold.

If you have already purchased tickets to the show and then win the lottery, you cannot apply the $10 to your already-purchased tickets.

If you do not want to wait for the lottery, you can purchase regularly priced tickets through BroadwayWichita.com, Century2.com, and the Century II Box Office. They are the only official and authorized primary sellers of “Hamilton” tickets.