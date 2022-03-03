NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As we near closer to summer, organizers with the ESSENCE Festival of Culture have announced the lineup for the festival in late June.
ESSENCE’s headlining artists this year include:
- Kevin Hart
- Nicki Minaj
- Janet Jackson
- New Edition
- The Isley Brothers
- The Roots & Friends
- Summer Walker
- Jazmine Sullivan
- D-Nice & Friends
ESSENCE will take place from June 30 to July 3, 2022, in New Orleans.
ESSENCE will take place from June 30 to July 3, 2022, in New Orleans.