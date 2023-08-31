WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Exploration Place has launched a new mobile app designed for its nearly 10,000 member households.

Now available for free on both Apple and Google Play stores, the app eliminates the need for a physical membership card, offering a streamlined check-in process.

The museum said the app also provides admission to more than 300 partner museums, which can be easily located. The museum said one family, while at an out-of-state partner museum, forgot their membership card. Within minutes, they downloaded the app and gained free admission, saving $98 in the process.

“Our members are the heartbeat of our museum,” said Adam Smith, Exploration Place’s president and CEO. “We strive to continually enhance their experience. Our members don’t always want to carry around another card, so we are pleased to offer them this solution developed by the skilled team at Flint Hills Group.”

The app was built by Flint Hills Group, a Wichita-based tech consortium specializing in customized software solutions.