Facebook 'bug' sends some users notification that legitimate news content they shared is spam

by: Haley Townsend

The Facebook VP of Integrity took to Twitter Tuesday night, where many media outlets, both local and national, were sharing frustrations that their legitimate news content was being flagged as spam by the social media company.

Guy Rosen, Facebook’s VP of Integrity, tweeted that the issue is a bug with their anti-spam system, and that the issue should be resolved soon and all posts would be restored.

Our viewers reached out to us about this, too, confused by the notification(s) they received from Facebook that the articles they’d shared about coronavirus in Ohio were being marked as spam and hidden from the newsfeed.

