Facebook stepping in with virtual graduation ceremony

Facebook is not letting social distancing completely ruin graduation.

In this bittersweet time when the class of 2020 can only imagine walking across the stage to receive their diploma, Facebook has planned a special event on its app and on Instagram.

On May 15 at 2 p.m. eastern time, Facebook will broadcast #Graduation2020, acknowledging high schools and colleges by name, state by state, including photos and videos from college deans and high school principals.

The commencement address will be given by Oprah Winfrey and Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, and Simone Biles will offer words of wisdom to the Class of 2020. Miley Cyrus will sing her hit, “The Climb.”

The video will be shared on Facebook Watch. Highlights and more will be posted on Instagram, and on contributors’ social media accounts.

Graduates can also host their own virtual graduation ceremony and party via Facebook, with special features including a virtual graduation hub, custom filters, family and friends celebrations enabled by messenger rooms, and more.

Instagram kicks off daily senior year programming on May 11. The app will also roll out new creative tools and features including a graduation countdown sticker, celebratory sticker pack, new AR effects, and a custom hashtag page for #Graduation2020.

