Famous actresses from Kansas

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Kansas from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Kansas

OMDb

Annette Bening

– Born: Topeka, Kansas (5/29/1958)

– Known for:

— Carolyn Burnham in “American Beauty” (1999)

— Dorothea Fields in “20th Century Women” (2016)

— Nic in “The Kids Are All Right” (2010)

OMDb

Cassandra Peterson

– Born: Manhattan, Kansas (9/17/1951)

– Known for:

— Elvira in “Elvira: Mistress of the Dark” (1988)

— Elvira in “Movie Macabre” (1981-1986)

— Biker Mama in “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” (1985)

OMDb

Dee Wallace

– Born: Kansas City, Kansas (12/14/1948)

– Known for:

— Mary in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982)

— Donna Trenton in “Cujo” (1983)

— Karen White in “The Howling” (1981)

OMDb

Emily Wickersham

– Born: Kansas, Kansas (4/26/1984)

– Known for:

— Molly in “Gone” (2012)

— Nicole in “I Am Number Four” (2011)

— Miami Blonde in “Remember Me” (2010)

OMDb

Kari Wahlgren

– Born: Hoisington, Kansas (7/13/1977)

– Known for:

— Tigress in “Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness” (2011-2016)

— Jessica in “Rick and Morty” (2013-2021)

— Zatanna in “DC Super Hero Girls” (2019-2021)

You may also like: Recipes from Kansas

OMDb

Kirstie Alley

– Born: Wichita, Kansas (1/12/1951)

– Known for:

— Gladys Leeman in “Drop Dead Gorgeous” (1999)

— Saavik in “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” (1982)

— Mollie in “Look Who’s Talking” (1989)

OMDb

Sarah Lancaster

– Born: Overland Park, Kansas (2/12/1980)

– Known for:

— Ellie Bartowski in “Chuck” (2007-2012)

— Lisa Palmer in “The Judge” (2014)

— Madison Kellner in “Everwood” (2003-2006)

OMDb

Shirley Knight

– Born: Goessel, Kansas (7/5/1936)

– Died: 4/22/2020

– Known for:

— Beverly in “As Good as It Gets” (1997)

— Mom in “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” (2009)

— Bea in “Grandma’s Boy” (2006)