WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of figure skaters are arriving in Wichita to compete in the 2022 Theatre on Ice Competition.

The competition begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena. Skaters begin practices at the arena Tuesday.

Teams consist of between eight and 24 skaters. The programs are judged by U.S. Figure Skating judges and are evaluated on technical merit and presentation with emphasis on originality, costuming, artistry and musicality.

The public is invited to watch on the following days:

JUNE 22 | 11:30 a.m.

All-Session (In Advance of 6/22) | $55

All-Session (Day Of) | $65

Adult Single Day | $20

Student (ages 3-18) Single Day | $18

JUNE 23 | 11:30 a.m.

Adult | $20

Student (ages 3-18) | $18

JUNE 24 | 11:30 a.m.

Adult | $20

Student (ages 3-18) | $18

JUNE 25 | 10 a.m.

Adult | $20

Student (ages 3-18) | $18

Visit Wichita is the host of the event. In 2018 and 2020, Wichita hosted the Midwestern and Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships.