Film festivals take the party home offering virtual events for 2020

LONDON – JANUARY 27: In this photo illustration two young child watch television at home, January 27, 2005 in London, England. (Photo Illustration by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. – Film festivals are making the social distancing pivot in 2020 by going online.

18TH ANNUAL TALLGRASS FILM FESTIVAL

On Tuesday Tallgrass Film Association announced via press release the 18th Annual Tallgrass Film Festival will be held virtually October 15-25.

The non-profit organization has partnered with the digital content service Cinesend to allow users to access streaming films across most digital devices like Roku, Apple TV, Kindle Firesticks, most Smart TVs.

By extending the event to 10-days, the group hopes to allow audiences to see more films than in previous years, typically packed into a 5-day schedule.

Online film screenings, Q&A with filmmakers, the well-known parties, and other familiar Tallgrass Film Festival events will be held online.

“We’re going to keep many of the pieces that make Tallgrass so magical – including hosting Q&As with guests, virtual happy hours, and of course, our unforgettable parties,” said Director of Marketing Gray Rodriguez. We’ve got a few tricks up our sleeve that we’re excited for our audience to experience.”

Director of Programing Nick Pope says the decision to move to a virtual platform was not easy. “We’re certain this is the best choice for the safety and well-being of our volunteers and staff, visiting filmmakers, audience, sponsors, and our community as a whole.”

The TALLPass, available August 15, can be purchased on the Tallgrass website for the sale price of $150. The Tallpassaccess to more than 100 films plus exclusive happy hours and gala parties.

More detailed information about the festival, including the films to be screened, special guests, and full pricing packages will be announced in the coming weeks.

The last-call deadline to submit films for consideration to this year’s festival is July 24, 2020.

Join us from home October 16-25, 2020! We’ve added extra days of programming & fun to make sure your #Tallgrass2020 remains as stubbornly independent as ever. Stay tuned for more updates and snag the current details (and your virtual TALLPass) at https://t.co/ARfzU2zWAs! pic.twitter.com/hmQkVrLSFm — Tallgrass Film Association (@tallgrass) July 23, 2020

mama.fim | rePRO Film Festival

The non-profit arts organization mama.film started in 2018 by Tallgrass Film Association co-founder and former festival creative director, Lela Meadow-Conner, will hold it’s rePRO virtual film festival August 12-16, 2020.

This 5-day event will feature 5 feature films and 20 short films expected to center on the past, present, and the future of women’s reproductive health care and awareness advocacy through film.

According to their website, the organization says “With the rising threat to American women’s autonomy over their own bodies, we call on our audience to lift up the voices of those who are advocating for women’s reproductive justice during this vital election year, to vote accordingly and to establish a more equitable future for generations to come.”

The rePRO Film Festival will open with Erika Cohn’s Belly of the Beast; a documentary focused on illegal healthcare procedures that often target women of color, and forced sterilizations in California’s women’s prisons.

Tickets can be purchased through the website by selecting “Get Tickets” for the film of your choice for price points between $5 – $15.

Festival organizers will donate 100% of rePro ticket sales to reproductive justice beneficiary organizations Sister Song, Endometriosis Foundation of America, Center for Reproductive Rights, URGE, and the Trust Women Foundation.

After purchasing tickets viewers can receive their Virtual Access Email within a few minutes of purchase. Films can be viewed at any time within the 5-days of the festival

We are excited to unveil our latest project: rePRO Film Festival by https://t.co/4akpLuCS9v, taking place 8/12-8/16! This 5-day festival will explore topics of #reprojustice, with net ticket revenue going to organizations fighting for women’s #reprorights! https://t.co/6x6yyVCZ3c pic.twitter.com/qXTSH9ajIA — mama.film (@MamaFilm1) July 22, 2020

LATEST STORIES: