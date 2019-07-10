Final ‘America’s Got Talent’ golden buzzer hit for 12-year-old New York singer

It took six episodes, but the final Golden Buzzer was hit Tuesday on “America’s Got Talent.”

Judge Julianne Hough sent young singer Luke Islam, 12, through to the live round.

Islam is a member of Wingspan Arts in Brooklyn, NY.

According to its website, “Wingspan Arts aims to enrich the lives of young people in and around New York City through multi-disciplinary arts education programs both in and out of the classroom. Our programs emphasize the value of theatre, music, visual arts, and dance while also using these art forms as tools for communication, personal growth, and self-expression.”

Islam has a minimal social media presence, unlike some of the other “America’s Got Talent” performers. However, a YouTube video of his duet of “The Last Night of the World” from Miss Saigon as part of The Broadway Star Project shows Islam is already a seasoned performer with an incredible voice.