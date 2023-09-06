WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge organization has announced the first concert that will be held at Riverfront Stadium.

“90’s Rock at the Park” will be held on Sunday, Oct. 8. The lineup includes:

Gates will open at 12 p.m. with Black Daze taking the stage. At 2 p.m., Rooster will perform.

Corduroy will close out the concert starting at 3 p.m., playing a 90-minute set. Concertgoers can purchase tickets for the field or stadium seating.

Tickets are $30 for general admission at $60 for Dillon’s VIP tickets. The VIP ticket includes access to the Dillon’s Picnic Patio, a buffet-style meal, that includes free water and soda, as well as access to the field.

Tickets are available now by calling the Wind Surge box office at 316-221-8000 or by visiting the Wind Surge website.