First day of school for 4-year-old UK Princess Charlotte

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Charlotte had plenty of support on her first day of school — she was accompanied by older brother Prince George and her parents, Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

William said Friday their 4-year-old daughter was “very excited” on her first day at Thomas’s Battersea in London.

Charlotte seemed a bit hesitant as she entered the schoolyard for the first time holding the hand of her mother.

Six-year-old George has already been at the school for two years.

William told one of the head teachers: “First day. She’s very excited.”