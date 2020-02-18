Foo Fighters bring the Van Tour 2020 to Intrust Bank Arena on April 18

The Foo Fighters will be coming to Intrust Bank Arena on Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.
LATEST STORIES:
