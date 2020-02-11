Friend’s University Jazz Festival this weekend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Universal Pictures said Tuesday that it will release the social satire “The Hunt,” a film it canceled in the wake of criticism about its premise of “elites” hunting people for sport in red states.

A trailer announcing the film’s March 13release date presents the “elites” hunting regular people as a conspiracy theory. Star Hilary Swank says at one point that “it wasn't real” amid images of shootings, explosions and other violence.