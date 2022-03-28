WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The home court of the Wichita State University (WSU) Shockers at Charles Koch Arena will be transformed into a stage when Wale comes to perform next month.

His concert is scheduled for Friday, April 15 at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Wale is a Grammy-nominated rap star, actor and advocate. In a press release, WSU describes, “An old-school lyricist with new-school energy, otherworldly hooks and a sense of irony tailor-made for its own Seinfeld episode, he instantly set himself apart.” He also made history as the first rapper to open the State of the Union for President Obama’s final State of the Union Address.

Advanced tickets will cost $10 for WSU students, $18 for faculty and staff and $25 for the general public. All day-of tickets will cost $25.

You can buy tickets at the Koch Arena Box Office or online.

All tickets are general admission. For ADA seating, you can call 316-978-3267 before the event.

The concert is intended for those 18 and older.

A clear bag policy will be in place. To see what bags are approved, click here, scroll down and click “Clear Bag Policy.”

Parking for the concert will be to the west and southwest of Koch Arena.