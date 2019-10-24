Funk Fest Concerts to pay over $360,000 in restitution to eligible concert-goers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A judge last week ordered a North Carolina-based company to provide refunds to Kansas consumers who attended a rained-out concert in August of 2017.

Funk Fest Concerts, Inc., a North Carolina-based company, promoted and sold tickets to 2017’s Funk Fest in Bonner Springs, advertised as taking place “rain or shine.”

The concert was set to feature 90’s R&B acts Keith Sweat, Bell Biv Devoe, SWV, and En Vogue, among others.

Due to thunderstorms, the event was cancelled midway through and no refunds were given to concert-goers. In total, 5,982 tickets were sold for the event, ranging in price from $25.50 to $225. After receiving complaints from consumers, the attorney general filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Funk Fest Concerts in November 2018.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Mary Christopher last week entered a summary judgment in favor of the attorney general and ordered Funk Fest Concerts to pay $364,492.50 in restitution to consumers.

The order also permanently prohibited Funk Fest Concerts from engaging in similar deceptive marketing practices in violation of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act in the future and to pay a civil penalty and the cost of the attorney general’s investigation.

However, Funk Fest Concert’s claims to be out of business and the attorney general’s office say’s it is “unclear whether funds actually will be available to pay the orders refunds’ to those seeking restitution.

The attorney general’s office is making efforts to determine the company’s status and ability to comply with the judgment.

To be considered for any refunds for which funds may become available, consumers who have not already received a refund should file a complaint with the attorney general’s office.

Consumers who already have filed a complaint will be contacted by the attorney general’s office with more information.

For more information or to file a complaint, contact the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division as soon as possible at (800)-432-2310 or file a complaint online.