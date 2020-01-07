Futuristic toilets, app-connected diapers all part of Consumer Electronics Show

Entertainment

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

The future of technology is rolling into the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where companies from around the world are showing off the latest and greatest gadgets.

Adorable robots, devices to help you cook like a chef, draw like an artist or simply let the dog out are all on display.

It’s not just traditional tech companies at CES, either.

Pampers is unveiling a diaper sensor, while Kohler’s connected toilet has built-in Alexa and gesture controls.  There’s even a smart litter box for cats, with facial recognition technology.

