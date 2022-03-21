HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will make an appearance at the Kansas State Fair on the Nex-Tech Grandstand on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Iglesias has sold out venues across the country and is one of the only comedians to headline and sell out Dodger Stadium, Madison Square Garden, Staples Center, and Sydney Opera House.

“What a thrill it is to have this caliber of comedian come to the Kansas State Fair,” Bryan Schulz, Kansas State Fair general manager, said. “Fluffy is a comedy icon and is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.”

Tickets are set to go on sale on March 25 at 8 a.m., with prices ranging from $30 to $70. Those who are signed up for Kansas State Fair emails can get early access on March 24 at 8 a.m. To sign up for emails, click here.

Other acts announced for the Nex-Tech Grandstand include Rock The Fair: Battle of the Bands and Parker McCollum with Priscilla Block.