Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Most Wanted
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Teen arrested in Towne East carjacking
Top Stories
Kansas City Super Bowl celebrations seen on weather radar
Mahomes youngest player to earn Super Bowl MVP
1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California
Driver in Kansas crash that killed 5 pleads no contest
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Tracking the tropics
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Competitive Drive
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Kansas City Super Bowl celebrations seen on weather radar
Top Stories
Mahomes youngest player to earn Super Bowl MVP
Katie Sowers makes history as 1st woman coach at Super Bowl
After Super Bowl win, Chiefs already eyeing repeat next year
Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying adoption fees for shelter dogs
Community
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Black History Month
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Lone Star NYE 2020
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Cornerstone Classical - Salina
Gallery: Super Bowl LIV halftime show
Entertainment
by:
The Associated Press
, Getty Images
Posted:
Feb 2, 2020 / 07:49 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2020 / 07:43 AM CST
Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Sports Tweets
Trending Stories
Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying adoption fees for shelter dogs
Weather
Driver in Kansas crash that killed 5 pleads no contest
Local pastor dies while getting ready to watch Chiefs play in the Super Bowl
On Ronelle’s Radar: Cold front erases warmth, brings snow back to Kansas
Teen arrested in Towne East carjacking