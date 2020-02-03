Gallery: Super Bowl LIV halftime show

NEW YORK (AP) —A key accuser in the the New York City rape trial of Harvey Weinstein is set to face a potentially grueling cross-examination about why she maintained a relationship with him despite her allegations that the once-powerful movie mogul sexually assaulted her.

The 34-year-old woman, who will return to the witness stand Monday, told jurors last week that Weinstein trapped her in a New York hotel room in March 2013, and angrily ordered her to undress as he loomed over her, and then raped her.